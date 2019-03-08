Main road to shut for works to speed ramps

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

A busy road in Dereham is set to close ahead of resurfacing work.

High Street will be closed on Sunday, September 29 for resurfacing works to the speed tables.

It will take one day to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

Changes will be made to the four speed tables from the junction with Banyard Place northwards to the junction with the Market Place to ensure the ramps are at the correct angles.

The work will be carried out between 7.30am and 7pm and diversion routes will be in place.

Access to businesses and houses will be managed from one end of the closure at any time.

A statement from Norfolk County Council read: "[We] would like to thank people for their patience while these remedial works to the speed tables are carried out.

"The work will be carried out at no cost to Norfolk County Council."