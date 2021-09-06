Celebration to mark 100 years of the RBL
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Music ranging from We'll Meet Again to Dancing Queen was part of the entertainment at a celebration to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion.
The Dereham branch of the armed forces charity hosted a variety show to mark the occasion at the town's Memorial Hall, which attracted about 85 people.
Entertainment was provided by the Dereham Band and the Dream Belles, who played hits by Abba and classics from the days of the Second World War.
Dennis O'Callaghan, president of the branch, said: "The event went extremely well and was well supported by the town.
"It was a three-hour event and the performances were excellent.
You may also want to watch:
"Most of all it was enjoyed by all who attended. Dereham Royal British Legion have given something back to the town for 100 years of service."
The branch is also seeking a poppy appeals organiser, who can give a regular amount of time preceding and following the appeal, which runs from mid October until mid November.
Most Read
- 1 Serco claims 1.75pc pay rise for bin collectors 'fair and reasonable'
- 2 Pub landlord caught up in 'phone slamming' scam
- 3 Your Say: How did you enjoy your summer?
- 4 'Not fit for purpose' - fresh campaign to get A47 fully dualled
- 5 Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction
- 6 Tickets for The Flying Scotsman in Norfolk nearly sell out in three days
- 7 Staff bullying and welfare concerns after Breckland bin delays
- 8 Pub in Dereham to relaunch with build-your-own burgers
- 9 Final farewell to popular artist and entertainer James 'Justso' Ridington
- 10 Major family music festival with '90s feel' launching at Norfolk estate
For further details, contact Lyn Hatch, community fundraiser for Norfolk, by emailing lhatch@britishlegion.org.uk.