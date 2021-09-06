Celebration to mark 100 years of the RBL

Published: 3:00 PM September 6, 2021

Music ranging from We'll Meet Again to Dancing Queen was part of the entertainment at a celebration to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

The Dereham branch of the armed forces charity hosted a variety show to mark the occasion at the town's Memorial Hall, which attracted about 85 people.

Entertainment was provided by the Dereham Band and the Dream Belles, who played hits by Abba and classics from the days of the Second World War.

Dennis O'Callaghan, president of the branch, said: "The event went extremely well and was well supported by the town.

"It was a three-hour event and the performances were excellent.

"Most of all it was enjoyed by all who attended. Dereham Royal British Legion have given something back to the town for 100 years of service."

The branch is also seeking a poppy appeals organiser, who can give a regular amount of time preceding and following the appeal, which runs from mid October until mid November.

For further details, contact Lyn Hatch, community fundraiser for Norfolk, by emailing lhatch@britishlegion.org.uk.