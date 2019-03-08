Search

Runaway goat finally found after six-day search

PUBLISHED: 11:25 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 09 November 2019

Pygmy goat Stanley went missing from Honingham, near Dereham, after straying into woodland. Picture: Sarah Porter

A goat who gave his owners the run-around for six days has finally been found.

Stanley the goat, who went missing from Honingham strayed into a stable yard and was shut in a hay barn for his own safety. Picture: Sarah PorterStanley the goat, who went missing from Honingham strayed into a stable yard and was shut in a hay barn for his own safety. Picture: Sarah Porter

Stanley, a grey and white pygmy goat standing at just 3ft tall, went missing from Honingham on Saturday, November 2, as he was being loaded into a horsebox.

He had been due to travel due to a new home, but panicked and ran into nearby woodland.

Dog walkers were encouraged to keep their eyes peeled, but instructed not to chase or approach Stanley due to the likelihood of him running away even further.

He was spotted on numerous occasions in Honingham over the ensuing days and was "almost impossible to grab" as he strayed towards Mattishall.

But on Friday, November 8, Stanley stumbled upon a stable yard and was shut in a hay barn for his own safety before being picked up on Saturday.

His owner, Sarah Porter, said she was "very relieved" and thinks Stanley "wanted to be with the horses".

