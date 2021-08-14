News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Sails turned at Dereham Windmill after pandemic break

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:41 AM August 14, 2021    Updated: 10:17 AM August 14, 2021
The sails were turned at Dereham Windmill on Thursday August 12

The sails were turned at Dereham Windmill on Thursday August 12 - Credit: Dereham Windmill Trust

It was action stations at Dereham Windmill, as the grade II listed building's sails were turned.

The turning process has to happen every year to even out the stresses on each of the sails.

Windmill trustee Helen Frayer said each sail needed to take "its turn" at the top of the structure, as being so high up exposes each sail to a battering from the wind and rain. 

Because of social distancing rules, the process was unable to happen last year. 

In previous years, a rock tied to a rope was thrown up into the air in the hope that it would catch on one of the sails and bring it down within reach, but it was decided this year to find another method.

The sails were turned at Dereham Windmill on Thursday August 12

The sails were turned at Dereham Windmill on Thursday August 12 - Credit: Dereham Windmill Trust

After an appeal on local social media, John Pugsley of Doorstep Tyre Fitting came to the windmill's rescue with his high platform - a service he offered for free. 

Ms Frayer said she and the rest of the trust were grateful for Mr Pugsley's help.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body of man in 50s found in house in Dereham
  2. 2 Parishes clash over merits of dualling the A47
  3. 3 Determined mum's successful mission for new play equipment
  1. 4 'Workers are fed up' - driver shortage blamed for bin collection delays
  2. 5 Mum to run fundraising marathon after fight with cancer
  3. 6 Mid Norfolk students celebrate strong GCSE results
  4. 7 Six new restaurants to try in Norfolk
  5. 8 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  6. 9 Man in court charged with murder of his wife
  7. 10 Revealed: Carbon emissions in Norfolk mapped by neighbourhood
Leisure Landmarks
Heritage
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gillian Bartram suffered a bad fall in Dereham last week, breaking the orbital bone below her eye.

People

'I landed on my face' - Woman hospitalised after fall

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Margaret Smith, from Dereham. 

Tributes paid to 'remarkable and talented' globetrotting grandmother

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Pammie Richardson with her Super Schnoodles

People

Dog-lover's bid for 'hilarious' breed to be recognised

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
A circle of pouffes around a small table are arranged in one corner.

Breckland District Council

Inside council’s £780,000 refurbished office

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon