Sails turned at Dereham Windmill after pandemic break

Published: 9:41 AM August 14, 2021 Updated: 10:17 AM August 14, 2021

The sails were turned at Dereham Windmill on Thursday August 12 - Credit: Dereham Windmill Trust

It was action stations at Dereham Windmill, as the grade II listed building's sails were turned.

The turning process has to happen every year to even out the stresses on each of the sails.

Windmill trustee Helen Frayer said each sail needed to take "its turn" at the top of the structure, as being so high up exposes each sail to a battering from the wind and rain.

Because of social distancing rules, the process was unable to happen last year.

In previous years, a rock tied to a rope was thrown up into the air in the hope that it would catch on one of the sails and bring it down within reach, but it was decided this year to find another method.

The sails were turned at Dereham Windmill on Thursday August 12 - Credit: Dereham Windmill Trust

After an appeal on local social media, John Pugsley of Doorstep Tyre Fitting came to the windmill's rescue with his high platform - a service he offered for free.

Ms Frayer said she and the rest of the trust were grateful for Mr Pugsley's help.