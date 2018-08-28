Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Scam warning after elderly woman attempts to buy £2,000 of Google vouchers at supermarket

PUBLISHED: 14:50 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 27 January 2019

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to purchase vouchers in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to purchase vouchers in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to buy almost £2,000 worth of vouchers at a local supermarket.

The elderly woman from Fakenham was contacted by someone pretending to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue Customs telling her she owed a substantial amount in taxes going back a number of years.

She was told to go and buy Google vouchers amounting to £1900 from a local supermarket, however staff recognised that it could have been a scam and stopped her from losing her money.

Rich Dawson, police beat manager in Fakenham, said: “This is a very common scam right now. HMRC will never contact you and ask you to pay back taxes by way of vouchers or gift cards.

“The supermarkets and banks have become more aware of this because of the publicity that has already gone out but the message still needs to be pushed as the issue is still on the rise.

“Families with elderly relatives should talk to them about the issue to prevent anyone else getting caught out. All incidents should be reported directly to Action Fraud with as much information as possible. Together we can beat the scammers.”

To report a scam, visit actionfraud.police.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk council to boost ‘sorrowful’ play area with £200,000 of new equipment

Pictured, what Dereham Town Council hope the play area will look like. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY

WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Housing plans involving campaigner who fought to protect beauty spot spark local opposition

Paul Walmsley, who has previously campaigned against housing plans near to Neatherd Moor in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Around 200 stones stolen from wall

Around 200 coping stones have been stolen from a wall in the Breckland area, near Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

Dereham Blues Festival. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

Norfolk council to boost ‘sorrowful’ play area with £200,000 of new equipment

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Housing plans involving campaigner who fought to protect beauty spot spark local opposition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Around 200 stones stolen from wall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Scam warning after elderly woman attempts to buy £2,000 of Google vouchers at supermarket

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to purchase vouchers in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Pro-Brexit campaign group calls for deselection of Norfolks MPs - but associations back them

Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP. Photo: Bill Smith

How would a no-deal Brexit directly affect you? Our in-depth Norfolk guide

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists