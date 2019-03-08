Search

Brand new Macmillan fundraiser at primary school needs your support

PUBLISHED: 09:15 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 12 September 2019

A brand new fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support is being held at Scarning V.C. Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt

"I would love to see this grow over the years."

The words of teaching assistant Bridget Doyle, as she makes preparations for a brand new charity event at Scarning V.C. Primary School, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event, which is not being run by the school itself, will take place from 10.30am to 2pm on Saturday, October 12 - but Mrs Doyle needs the support of businesses from the area.

"I want to really give this a big push," she said. "Everybody has been affected by cancer at some stage, so it is something that speaks to us all.

"I'd like to get vendors from the Dereham area involved as we are keen to support local companies.

"If there are any businesses that would like to give it a try - whether it be children's entertainers, balloon artists or food vendors - they are welcome to get in touch."

Any vendors or stallholders interested in taking part should contact email bdoyle4nrw@nsix.org.uk.

