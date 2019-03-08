Pupils dig deep for potato growing competition

Green-fingered pupils at a mid Norfolk school have been named winners in an annual potato growing competition.

A team from Northgate High School, in Dereham, have become overall winners in the third Norfolk School Solana Potato Competition.

It is the second time the school has taken the top spot.

Craig Stephens, managing director of Solana UK, said: "We really appreciate all the effort that Northgate puts into growing the potatoes and coordinating and hosting the event at the school.

"Such a wonderful warm welcome is given to the Solana team and competing schools."

An awards ceremony took place at Northgate. The school hosted the team from Solana, as well as staff and students from other local groups which also took part in the competition.

The Northgate team took "great pride" in working on the project and met with an agronomist to learn the scientific approach about potatoes, taking soil samples and planting the seeds mathematically with exact measurements, which resulted in the best overall crop of potatoes for 2019.

All the produce grown will go straight to the school kitchens to be used for lunches.

Calum MacDonald, alternative provision coordinator, and Louise Beasley, director of teaching and support for learners, said they were both "extremely proud of Northgate's team, hosting the other schools and the Solana team".

Mrs Beasley added: "It's been great to see the boys grow in confidence and learn new skills that they can put into practice. They have demonstrated great leadership skills, preparing the area for visits, showing guests around and talking to them about the project.

"The team of students which represented Northgate are passionate about outdoor learning. This has improved their social skills and confidence immensely and they were beaming with pride at their success.

"Winning the trophy means more to the boys as they demonstrate how they care and raise awareness around school and look after the environment."

Mr MacDonald, working alongside Solana, said they aimed to expand the 2020 competition by involving local primary schools too.