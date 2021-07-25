News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Scouts offer free activity sessions for Norfolk youngsters

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:08 AM July 25, 2021    Updated: 11:47 AM July 25, 2021
Some 2,200 of adults and young people have left Norfolk Scouts during the pandemic.

The free sessions are being held at the 1st Dereham Scout Group HQ in Swanton Morley - Credit: PA

Children and teenagers eligible for free school meals in Norfolk are being offered “engaging and challenging” activity sessions with a local Scout group.  

The free sessions are being held at the 1st Dereham Scout Group HQ in Swanton Morley and are part of the Big Norfolk Holiday Fun programme. 

“We are running a fun, exciting, engaging and challenging programme that develops skills for life,” said Simon Lonsdale, district commissioner for the Central Norfolk Scouts. 

Activities will include team-building challenges, problem-solving tasks, knot tying, origami, team-orientated games, communication-focused activities, relay races, rounders, corner ball and bench pass.

There will also be a free midday meal on offer so the young people only need to turn up to take part.

You may also want to watch:

The sessions are being held on every Monday and Wednesday of August between 10am and 3pm, and are open to young people aged five to 16. Places are limited to 30 people. 

For more details visit: https://communitydirectory.norfolk.gov.uk/Services/14803 

Most Read

  1. 1 Your Say - What are Dereham's favourite shops?
  2. 2 'Just a dream' - Bridal suite and photography studio open in Dereham
  3. 3 New home and 'collective purpose' for men's shed
  1. 4 Farmers hope to open egg shop in football club car park
  2. 5 Watch: 91-year-old woman's stirring poem 'Wake Up Britain'
  3. 6 Review: 'My new favourite' - excellent dishes at country coaching inn
  4. 7 Work starts on new park in heart of town
  5. 8 Charity to reopen after pandemic with refurbished centre
  6. 9 Fire door company hiring more staff despite pandemic
  7. 10 Your Say - Dereham people reveal their favourite day trip spots
Events
Campaign
People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People out enjoying the Bearstival in Brisley which was put on in aid of EACH. Picture: Danielle Boo

Gallery

'Bearstival' goes down a storm - and could become annual event

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The fenced off area at Boyd Avenue. 

Breckland District Council

Residents' anger over gas company ring fencing green space

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The new Norfolk Count Council Covid-19 mobile testing bus for observed lateral flow testing.

Health

Covid testing bus arrives at Dereham supermarket

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The Romany Rye pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Barman suffered fractured eye socket after being punched on night out

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus