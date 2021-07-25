Scouts offer free activity sessions for Norfolk youngsters

Published: 11:08 AM July 25, 2021 Updated: 11:47 AM July 25, 2021

The free sessions are being held at the 1st Dereham Scout Group HQ in Swanton Morley - Credit: PA

Children and teenagers eligible for free school meals in Norfolk are being offered “engaging and challenging” activity sessions with a local Scout group.

The free sessions are being held at the 1st Dereham Scout Group HQ in Swanton Morley and are part of the Big Norfolk Holiday Fun programme.

“We are running a fun, exciting, engaging and challenging programme that develops skills for life,” said Simon Lonsdale, district commissioner for the Central Norfolk Scouts.

Activities will include team-building challenges, problem-solving tasks, knot tying, origami, team-orientated games, communication-focused activities, relay races, rounders, corner ball and bench pass.

There will also be a free midday meal on offer so the young people only need to turn up to take part.

The sessions are being held on every Monday and Wednesday of August between 10am and 3pm, and are open to young people aged five to 16. Places are limited to 30 people.

For more details visit: https://communitydirectory.norfolk.gov.uk/Services/14803