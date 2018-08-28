Seaweed farming could be coming to north Norfolk

Seaweed colours against an autumn sky at Sea Palling. Picture: Colin Inglis (c) copyright citizenside.com

Seaweed farming could be coming to the north Norfolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How seaweed is used. Graphic by Ollie Hoff Archant. How seaweed is used. Graphic by Ollie Hoff Archant.

Sustainable Seaweed Ltd is looking to farm an area of around 3km by 3km off the coast of Wells.

The work would be done between May and June and the company would look to employ people working in the local fishing industry.

A formal application has not yet been submitted but the company’s plans are due to be discussed at the next Wells Town Council meeting, on January 7.

Wild seaweed has been harvested in the United Kingdom for centuries, traditionally as food for humans, feed for animals, and fertilizers to grow more food.

Seaweed is now known to have a wide range of uses, and demand has increased all over the world.

Global seaweed production more than doubled between 2000 and 2014.

Seaweed is used as a good iodine source and for alginates used in the food, confectionery, pharmaceutical and animal food businesses and for bio-energy.

Seaweed is used in skin care products, toothpaste and cosmetics.

Seaweed farming has been promoted in East Anglia in recent years.

A conference, called Growing a Seaweed Economy in East Anglia, took place in Norwich in 2014, where seaweed specialists spoke of the economic and environmental benefits of seaweed farming.