Search

Advanced search

Seaweed farming could be coming to north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:45 27 December 2018

Seaweed colours against an autumn sky at Sea Palling. Picture: Colin Inglis

Seaweed colours against an autumn sky at Sea Palling. Picture: Colin Inglis

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Seaweed farming could be coming to the north Norfolk coast.

How seaweed is used. Graphic by Ollie Hoff Archant.How seaweed is used. Graphic by Ollie Hoff Archant.

Sustainable Seaweed Ltd is looking to farm an area of around 3km by 3km off the coast of Wells.

The work would be done between May and June and the company would look to employ people working in the local fishing industry.

A formal application has not yet been submitted but the company’s plans are due to be discussed at the next Wells Town Council meeting, on January 7.

Wild seaweed has been harvested in the United Kingdom for centuries, traditionally as food for humans, feed for animals, and fertilizers to grow more food.

Seaweed is now known to have a wide range of uses, and demand has increased all over the world.

Global seaweed production more than doubled between 2000 and 2014.

Seaweed is used as a good iodine source and for alginates used in the food, confectionery, pharmaceutical and animal food businesses and for bio-energy.

Seaweed is used in skin care products, toothpaste and cosmetics.

Seaweed farming has been promoted in East Anglia in recent years.

A conference, called Growing a Seaweed Economy in East Anglia, took place in Norwich in 2014, where seaweed specialists spoke of the economic and environmental benefits of seaweed farming.

Most Read

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoons pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Fakenham Road, Briston. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

Person cut from car after A47 crash

Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

12 stunning venues to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Derbyshire

Firework display

10 great walks in the Peak District

The view towards Hathersage

6 walks near Bakewell and Chatsworth House

Fishing at Chatsworth by Mavis Tilbury

10 of the prettiest Peak District towns and villages

10 of the prettiest Peak District villages

7 of the best dog friendly walks in Derbyshire

Winter walking with the dog

Latest from the Dereham Times

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Seaweed farming could be coming to north Norfolk

Seaweed colours against an autumn sky at Sea Palling. Picture: Colin Inglis

Former BBC Beijing bureau chief and novelist supports nook appeal with talk in Wells

Humphrey Hawksley by the Russian border. Picture: SUBMITTED BY EACH.

Person cut from car after A47 crash

Photo: Denise Bradley

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists