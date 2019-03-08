Seven hidden gems to visit before half term is over
PUBLISHED: 13:13 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 25 October 2019
Sarah Darnell
With just a few days left of the half term, you may be wondering what else you can squeeze in before the kids go back to school.
Here are just a few places to visit to get you out and about, and make the most of the weekend.
1. Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, Gressenhall
This 18th century workshouse has been transformed into a museum and is the perfect place for children, families, and people of any age to visit. Visitors can stand in the evocative workhouse settings or watch face to face projections of staff and inmates to listen to first hand stories. Visitors can also make their way around a land girl exhibition, old village shops, a recreated cottage garden, and a traditional farm - just to name a few things.
2. Dereham Windmill, Dereham
Enjoy a visit to a grade II listed windmill, built in 1835. No longer used as a working mill, it has been restored by the Dereham Windmill Charity Trustees, and now boasts a tea room for anyone wishing to stay longer.
3. Bishop Bonner's Cottage Museum
Housed in a beautiful timber-framed, reed-thatched early 16th century cottage, it is the oldest domestic building in Dereham. It houses displays of the town's local history and the archaeology of the surrounding area. It is run by volunteer members of the Dereham Heritage Trust. The museum will open again next year now but is still interesting to look at from the outside and can be enjoyed on a walk around the town.
4. St Withburga's Well, Dereham
If it's a walk around the town you fancy, then this is also a great stop. The holy well is based in the churchyard of St Nicholas Church. It is said that the water sprang from the grave of St Withburga when her bones were removed.
5. Mileham Castle, Mileham
Mileham Castle is one of the largest motte and bailey castles in Norfolk. It straddles the B1145, a pre-conquest road that remained the main east-west route through the county until the 17th century. The castle was constructed in about 1100. There isn't a great deal of the castle left now but the moat and the hill it used to stand on remains. A great place to help blow out the cobwebs.
6. North Elmham Chapel, North Elmham
This place is fun for all the family with its interesting and atmospheric ruins. An English Heritage property, it is well maintained and has a number of information boards to learn more of the history. Perfect for kids - young and old - who like to explore all the nooks and crannies in old ruins.
7. The Church of St Mary the Virgin, North Elmham
Usually open in the day, this pretty little church is worth a visit if only to admire the stunning architecture and wooden details inside.