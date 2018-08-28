Search

Seventy guests gather to enjoy Christmas lunch in town

PUBLISHED: 11:44 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 19 December 2018

Swaffham Lions held their annual seniors Christmas lunch at the Sacred Heart Convent School. Picture: Supplied by Dennis Tallon

Swaffham Lions held their annual seniors Christmas lunch at the Sacred Heart Convent School. Picture: Supplied by Dennis Tallon

Archant

A Lions club has hosted its annual seniors Christmas lunch, with 70 guests attending to enjoy a traditional turkey dinner.

Swaffham Lions held their annual seniors Christmas lunch at the Sacred Heart Convent School.

Most of the food was bought with a donation from the Swaffham Tesco Store and the chef, one of the teaching staff from the school, prepared the dinner along with her band of Lion helpers.

The guests were welcomed with a glass of sherry by the club’s president, John Collins, with a response by Swaffham Town Mayor, Colin Houghton, who praised the Lions for their work in the community and said that this was the 34th year that the Lions had provided a Christmas lunch for the seniors.

The lionesses acted as waiters with the help of the Mayor and after the meal the guests were entertained with bingo provided by councillor Paul Darby and Christmas carols led by Sue Rogers.

