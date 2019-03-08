Care home praised following unannounced inspection

Shipdham Manor has been rated as 'good' overall by CQC inspectors. Picture: Healthcare Homes Archant

Staff at a care home which adopts a 'person-centred' ethos are celebrating after their latest inspection.

Shipdham Manor has rated as 'good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an unannounced inspection in May.

Inspectors spent time speaking with staff, residents, relatives and the manager in a bid to assess the quality of service provided at the home.

They determined that it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, scoring a 'good' rating in all five areas.

Inspectors found residents and their relatives were "unanimously complimentary about the care and life within Shipdham Manor", highlighting "meaningful conversations with humour and kindness" between staff and residents.

The report also noted activities designed to stimulate those living with dementia, as well as a gardening initiative allowing residents to maintain a small plot outside their bedrooms.

Manager Kay Emsley said: "To hear such wonderful feedback means so much to us all, and we will build on this to make our home the very best that it can be."