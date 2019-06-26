Pub's plans to bring shisha pipes to market town

Paul Sandford is the Landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A taste of Asia will be making its way to mid-Norfolk next month with the arrival of shisha pipes at a Dereham pub.

The pipes are being installed at The Railway Tavern, off Yaxham Road, and will be ready to use on Friday, July 5.

Landlord Paul Sandford was inspired to introduce the items at his pub following a visit to a restaurant and after talking to friends.

He said: "The idea came from two sources really after visiting a Moroccan restaurant in London and also friends in Weeze, Germany.

"It is becoming very popular and it can be nicotine free or with nicotine - we will offer both.

"It works by the bowl being covered with a perforated foil sheet or metal screen. The hot coals are placed on top of the foil sheet or metal screen, which causes the tobacco in the bowl to heat up and smoke.

"By sucking on the hose, the smoke is drawn down through the down stem and underwater."

The shishas will each have four pipes attached with the aim of making it an activity for groups to experience.

The World Health Organisation issued a report in 2005 on the health effects of waterpipe tobacco smoking.