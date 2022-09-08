Lodger 'felt the house shake' as car crashed into bedroom

A BMW crashed into the front bedroom of a house in Wellington Road, Dereham - Credit: Archant

A lodger has described the shocking moment a car came crashing into his Dereham home.

Simon Tyas, who lives at the property in Wellington Road, was upstairs when a BMW X5 went through the front bedroom on Thursday (September 8) morning.

A BMW X5 pictured after it crashed into the front bedroom of a house in Wellington Road, Dereham - Credit: Archant

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known, but there were not reported to be any serious injuries.

Mr Tyas said he "heard a loud thud and felt the house shake", before heading downstairs to investigate.

"When I heard the noise I immediately panicked and, before I saw anything, started dialling 999," said the 36-year-old.

"My assumption was that there was a car in the house because of the way it shook.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Road, Dereham, after a car crashed into a house - Credit: Archant

"As I finally got out the door, you could just see the back end of this car. Luckily everyone was out and safe within minutes of the accident happening.

"I can't go back inside to get any of my belongings because they need to make sure it's structurally safe. I'll have to stay at my mum's in Swaffham for a while."

Emergency services were initially called to Wellington Road, opposite the junction with Kings Road, at around 11am.

They included fire crews from Reepham and Earlham.

As of Thursday afternoon, police officers remained at the scene and structural engineers were on their way to assess the building.

For Marilou Derbyshire, who owns the house, it was a lucky escape to say the least.

She had been staying elsewhere overnight, but would usually have been sleeping in the front bedroom with her dog.

"My lodger heard something go 'bang' and rang me to tell me there was a car inside my bedroom," said Mrs Derbyshire, 56.

Traffic in Wellington Road, Dereham, after a car crashed into a house - Credit: Archant

"Me and my dog were out. Otherwise, we could have been killed.

"I got back and I was shaking because I saw this car inside my bedroom. I couldn't get in the house and all my things are in there.

"We can't do anything at the moment. We will book for all our lodgers to stay in a hotel, because they have nowhere to stay."

Drivers were forced to contend with heavy traffic across town until Wellington Road and Neatherd Road full reopened just after 1pm.

Bus companies including Konectbus also faced significant delays to their services.