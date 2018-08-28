Search

Group set to brave the shave in support of two-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy

PUBLISHED: 20:02 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:02 31 December 2018

Esme Lambert. Photo: Lambert Family

A charity head shave organised in support of a young girl diagnosed with a brain tumour is set to raise much-needed funds for her family and show her that “being bald is beautiful.”

Esmé Lambert, 2, from Swaffham, was diagnosed with a brain tumour after originally being taken to A and E in October with what doctors thought was a bad sickness virus.

She was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to have the tumour removed but following the surgery, her parents Aaron and Wendy were told she would need chemotherapy for 56 weeks as the tumour was discovered to be a rare form of malignant brain tumour called an Ependymoma.

With Esmé now having started her chemotherapy and soon set to lose her hair, family friend Katy Hacon, 35 and a hairdresser from Dereham who works at Shorn by Sean in the town, decided to organise a charity head shave in support of her and her family, with Esmé’s dad Aaron one of those set to brave the shave.

She said: “The reason I decided to organise the head shave is because I knew Esmé was going to lose her hair. I really wanted her to see that bald is beautiful and that it was a normal thing.

“I’m a hairdresser, so figured that was a good way to raise vital funds for the family. I’ve known Wendy, Esmé’s mum, since we met at high school at Northgate.

“Esmé’s dad is the only earner in the house and is self-employed so we need to raise vital funds so that he can be by her side throughout her treatment.”

A GoFund me page set up by another family friend James Mortimer has already raised over £12,000 out of a target of £30,000, which was originally set at £2,000, to support the family.

People taking part in the head shave are being sponsored and a cake sale will also take place on the day, with all the funds raised contributing to the GoFundMe page.

The head shave will take place on Sunday January 6, starting at 11am at Shorn by Sean, Norwich Street, Dereham.

Anyone wishing to take part is asked to message the Shorn by Sean Facebook page. To donate to the cause, visit the GoFundMe page.

