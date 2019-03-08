Sign left 'hanging off building' after being hit

Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

A sign hanging off a building after it was hit by a vehicle prompted an emergency call out.

Firefighters from Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to Dereham's High Street at 9.47am on Tuesday, October 29.

A crew from Dereham helped to make the area safe for the public.

Tuesday is one of the town's busiest days of the week due to the market taking place.

No one was injured during the accident.