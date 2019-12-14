15 signs you grew up in Dereham

We've compiled a list of things which show you grew up in Dereham. Picture: Archant

From coke floats at Wimpy to snowball fights at The Rec, here are just some of the things you'll remember if you grew up in Dereham.

Bennetts can be seen in this image of Norwich Street, Dereham, taken in October 1970. Picture: Archant Bennetts can be seen in this image of Norwich Street, Dereham, taken in October 1970. Picture: Archant

1. You always had to stop off at Cosy Corner sweet shop.

2. You bought your records from Bennetts on Norwich Street.

Workers at the Metamec clock factory in Dereham busy with export orders in March 1954. Picture: Archant Library Workers at the Metamec clock factory in Dereham busy with export orders in March 1954. Picture: Archant Library

3. When asked to recall a famous Dereham company, your first thought is Metamec.

4. You'd go to Norfolk Kitchen or Wimpy during your school lunch break to buy a coke float. Mmmmm.

Everyone used to cut through the Woolworths store in Dereham market place. Picture: Archant Everyone used to cut through the Woolworths store in Dereham market place. Picture: Archant

5. Taking a shortcut by cutting through Woolworths.

6. A school trip to Gressenhall museum would never be far around the corner.

A trip to Gressenhall museum was never far around the corner for Dereham schoolchildren. Picture: Archant A trip to Gressenhall museum was never far around the corner for Dereham schoolchildren. Picture: Archant

7. You loved a good old fashioned snowball fight at The Rec.

8. Discos and gigs at The Sunshine Rooms were not to be missed.

Glen Clarke at Nobby's in Wellington Road, Dereham, in 1977. Picture: Archant Archive Glen Clarke at Nobby's in Wellington Road, Dereham, in 1977. Picture: Archant Archive

9. You remember the market at Cowper Road car park.

10. You could never resist a bargain from Nobby's discount store.

Who didn't love rolling down the hill at Dereham Swimming Pool with their friends? Picture: Archant Who didn't love rolling down the hill at Dereham Swimming Pool with their friends? Picture: Archant

11. Joining in with chants of "Pit til 4' on a Saturday night.

12. In winter you'd see people trying to climb the Christmas tree - and police pulling them down.

13. Rolling down the hill at the old Dereham swimming pool with your friends.

14. You'd buy your newspaper from under the cinema.

15. Swimming in the open air pool off Yaxham Road.

