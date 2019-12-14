15 signs you grew up in Dereham
PUBLISHED: 17:10 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 14 December 2019
From coke floats at Wimpy to snowball fights at The Rec, here are just some of the things you'll remember if you grew up in Dereham.
1. You always had to stop off at Cosy Corner sweet shop.
2. You bought your records from Bennetts on Norwich Street.
3. When asked to recall a famous Dereham company, your first thought is Metamec.
4. You'd go to Norfolk Kitchen or Wimpy during your school lunch break to buy a coke float. Mmmmm.
5. Taking a shortcut by cutting through Woolworths.
6. A school trip to Gressenhall museum would never be far around the corner.
7. You loved a good old fashioned snowball fight at The Rec.
8. Discos and gigs at The Sunshine Rooms were not to be missed.
9. You remember the market at Cowper Road car park.
10. You could never resist a bargain from Nobby's discount store.
11. Joining in with chants of "Pit til 4' on a Saturday night.
12. In winter you'd see people trying to climb the Christmas tree - and police pulling them down.
13. Rolling down the hill at the old Dereham swimming pool with your friends.
14. You'd buy your newspaper from under the cinema.
15. Swimming in the open air pool off Yaxham Road.