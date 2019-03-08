Woman escapes injury after car rolls onto its side

A woman escaped injury after her car rolled onto its side on Cutthroat Lane in Yaxham, near Dereham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services were pressed action after a car was rolled onto its side.

The East of England Ambulance Service received a call at around 12.45pm on Friday, October 12, following reports of a collision on Cutthroat Lane in Yaxham, near Dereham.

An ambulance and ambulance officer were sent to Yaxham and treated a woman, whose car had rolled onto its side.

Officers from Norfolk police were also sent to the scene to supervise traffic control, while two fire crews, one from Dereham and another from Hingham, "assisted with vehicle and scene safety".

The woman did not require transportation to hospital.