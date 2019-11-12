Slimmer proves you can lose weight with diabetes

A slimmer's efforts to ditch the pounds has backed up research that shows people with diabetes can lose weight.

Keith Stevens is celebrating after losing 4st, going from 17st 6lbs to 13st 6lbs, and no longer suffers from type two diabetes.

The 68-year-old former management consultant said: "The diabetes nurse told me I needed to take control of my weight and suggested I join the Slimming World referral programme.

"Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes I like, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

"I always felt I was lacking energy. I was on a slippery slope to gaining more weight and I didn't really see a way out."

After being referred he joined a Slimming World group at The Assembly Rooms in Dereham, which he attends each Thursday.

He said: "Walking through those doors was difficult. I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there."

With support from his wife Christine and the diabetes care team, he followed the Slimming World's Food Optimising eating plan.

The father of two, from Westfield, near Dereham, said: "I love food and it's never once felt like I was on a diet - in fact, people can't believe I'm losing weight eating so much delicious food and without ever feeling hungry.

"I still enjoy my favourite meals like burgers and chips and roast dinners and I've learned how to make small changes like eating lots of vegetables, using lean meat or cooking with low calorie spray instead of oil or butter."

He now walks eight miles a day with his border collie Sam, and finds he's no longer breathless and his shins don't ache.

"Thanks to the changes I've made my health has improved dramatically and my blood sugar reading is now in the normal range and the doctor says I show no symptoms of type two diabetes. I've got my life back and I couldn't be happier."

