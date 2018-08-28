Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager. Nick Jager

Norfolk woke to just a smattering of snow, but forecasters have said there could still be more to come - and police have urged drivers to take care today.

Norfolk had a smattering of snow. Pic: Archant. Norfolk had a smattering of snow. Pic: Archant.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning of snow for parts of the country, including Norfolk and Suffolk.

But forecasters had stressed there was considerably uncertainty, with some models predicting as much as 10cm of snow and others suggesting there could be none at all, or only a centimetre or two.

And, to the disappointment of schoolchildren who had dreamed of sledging, the region saw only a dusting of snow, which fell from about midnight.

There are no reports of any emergency school closures across the county today (Wednesday, January 30).

A gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian Burt A gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian Burt

However, with the temperature below freezing this morning and the weather warning in place until midday today, Norfolk County Council’s gritters have been out and about during the night to ensure the county’s roads were treated.

And drivers have been urged to take extra care on roads, which could be slippery.

Norfolk police tweeted: “With temperatures low and snow on some routes, please drive to the road conditions and take care on your journeys this morning.”

And, in a tweet, the council said: “Remember if you do have to drive in snow keep in as high a gear as possible (4th, 5th or 6th) to avoid wheel spin.”

While rain and sleet, rather than snow, is likely in Norfolk today, forecasters have warned temperatures are likely to plummet once again tonight - and there could be more snow and ice later in the week.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said the region could see the mercury fall to -4C.

The University of East Anglia-based forecasters tweeted: “For most places, a dry, but cold day, with spells of wintry sunshine.

“Eastern parts of Norfolk and Suffolk will stay a lttle more cloudy and it’s here we could see an isolated wintry shower.

“Top temperatures of around 4C in a light west or northwesterly wind.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the region, which begins from 3pm tomorrow (Thursday) and continues until 12pm on Friday.

Thursday’s weather warning says a fresh band of rain and snow is expected to move in from the south west, which is likely to fall as heavy rain in the south west but could turn to snow as it hits cold air over the rest of the country.

The Met Office said: “There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for come places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, although there is uncertainty at this stafe on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations. “Overnight Thursday into early Friday, ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”

The Met Office said there was a chance of travel delays and disruption to rail and air travel.

With temperatures predicted to go below zero throughout the week Norwich City Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) for those sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness.

Dan Holley, of Weatherquest, tweeted a video hoping to answer some questions about the potential incoming snowstorm.

In previous tweets he said the question of whether the region got snow or rain was “very finely-balanced” and that there was a “very low risk” of deposits of more than 5cm, as some forecasts are suggesting.

Over the border, Konectbus said its service 88 from Southwold to Halesworth would not be running due to operational issues.

There has not been major disruption on the trains, although the 6.24am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich was cancelled, with Greater Anglia giving the reason as it being “late from the depot”.

Make sure you check our live traffic map before heading out on the region’s roads today.