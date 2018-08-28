Did you capture a photo or video of the snow in your town or village?

First snow of 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

It was not the winter wonderland that many expected but some towns and villages in mid and north Norfolk woke up to a sprinkling of snow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forecasters have said there could still be more to come with snow expected to fall overnight on Thursday (January 31) through to Friday (February 1) morning.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning of snow for parts of the country, including Norfolk and Suffolk.

But forecasters had stressed there was considerably uncertainty, with some models predicting as much as 10cm of snow and others suggesting there could be none at all, or only a centimetre or two.

In Wells and Fakenham, residents woke up to a small covering of snow and in Dereham it was a similar picture.

Norfolk police have also urged drivers to take care today.

And currently there are no reports of any emergency school closures across the county.

Did you manage to take a photo of the snow in your area? Please email to Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk or share on our Facebook pages at the Dereham Times or the Fakenham and Wells Times .