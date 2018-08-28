Search

Did you capture a photo or video of the snow in your town or village?

PUBLISHED: 09:31 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 30 January 2019

First snow of 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

First snow of 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

It was not the winter wonderland that many expected but some towns and villages in mid and north Norfolk woke up to a sprinkling of snow.

Forecasters have said there could still be more to come with snow expected to fall overnight on Thursday (January 31) through to Friday (February 1) morning.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning of snow for parts of the country, including Norfolk and Suffolk.

But forecasters had stressed there was considerably uncertainty, with some models predicting as much as 10cm of snow and others suggesting there could be none at all, or only a centimetre or two.

In Wells and Fakenham, residents woke up to a small covering of snow and in Dereham it was a similar picture.

Norfolk police have also urged drivers to take care today.

And currently there are no reports of any emergency school closures across the county.

Did you manage to take a photo of the snow in your area? Please email to Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk or share on our Facebook pages at the Dereham Times or the Fakenham and Wells Times .

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children 'do not feel secure' rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

