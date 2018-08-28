Search

Advanced search
Video

WATCH ‘This is a special message for Denver’ - boxing star Tyson Fury shares video ahead of charity match

PUBLISHED: 10:37 16 December 2018

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

British boxing superstar Tyson Fury has shared a “special message” with brave four-year-old Denver Clinton ahead of a charity football match in Dereham today.

In a video shared on social media, the former heavyweight champion said: “This is Tyson Fury, aka the Gypsy King.

“This is a special message for Denver Clinton. I just want to say hey buddy.”

The 30-year-old battled serious mental health issues to make a triumphant return to the ring earlier this year.

Fury drew with American Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles on December 2, and told Denver: “I hope you’re well. I hope you enjoyed my fight.

Dereham's community have come together to create a special garden for Denver Clinton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPDereham's community have come together to create a special garden for Denver Clinton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

“I’d like to see you soon and I’m going to get you one of these hats and give it to Billy Joe.”

Denver is set to join boxer Billy Joe Saunders, who thanked Fury for putting him “back on the right track”, for his ring walk at Manchester arena at his next fight.

Fury said: “I’m going to get a glove and sign it and send to Billy and he’s going to give it to you.”

He added: “All the best, son. God bless.”

A line up of boxers, Norwich City players and reality TV stars are set to join forces for the charity match in Dereham this afternoon, with Norwich City All Stars XI taking on Help Delete Cancer FC.

• For more details, follow the Denver’s Journey page on Facebook.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

WATCH: Denver Clinton arrives by helicopter at celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH ‘This is a special message for Denver’ - boxing star Tyson Fury shares video ahead of charity match

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

Star bakers shine bright at school’s inaugural bake-off challenge

Giant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCH

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Tower Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Edinburgh explains decision to stick with Brill over Sargeant in FA Trophy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Safety investigation launched after worker is injured as building cradle collapses at Canary Wharf

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘If you want a white Christmas go to Norway’ - Norfolk unlikely to see snow on the big day, forecasters say

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘There must be no more deaths’ - Four mothers who lost sons to suicide join London protest for better mental health care

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest in London. Bereaved mothers Krysia Stone and Sue Willgoss. Photo: Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Bring tea and comfort where it’s needed

Catherine Gray making plans to get her Cup O T van on the road. Picture contributed.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists