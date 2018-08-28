Video

WATCH ‘This is a special message for Denver’ - boxing star Tyson Fury shares video ahead of charity match

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

British boxing superstar Tyson Fury has shared a “special message” with brave four-year-old Denver Clinton ahead of a charity football match in Dereham today.

In a video shared on social media, the former heavyweight champion said: “This is Tyson Fury, aka the Gypsy King.

“This is a special message for Denver Clinton. I just want to say hey buddy.”

The 30-year-old battled serious mental health issues to make a triumphant return to the ring earlier this year.

Fury drew with American Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles on December 2, and told Denver: “I hope you’re well. I hope you enjoyed my fight.

Dereham's community have come together to create a special garden for Denver Clinton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Dereham's community have come together to create a special garden for Denver Clinton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

“I’d like to see you soon and I’m going to get you one of these hats and give it to Billy Joe.”

Denver is set to join boxer Billy Joe Saunders, who thanked Fury for putting him “back on the right track”, for his ring walk at Manchester arena at his next fight.

Fury said: “I’m going to get a glove and sign it and send to Billy and he’s going to give it to you.”

He added: “All the best, son. God bless.”

A line up of boxers, Norwich City players and reality TV stars are set to join forces for the charity match in Dereham this afternoon, with Norwich City All Stars XI taking on Help Delete Cancer FC.

