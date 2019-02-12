Shock as Sports Direct branch set to close doors for final time

Sports Direct, in Dereham, will be closing its doors for the final time on Tuesday March 19. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI Archant

The manager of a mid-Norfolk sports shop has confirmed that it will be closing next month.

The Dereham branch of Sports Direct, based on Wright’s Walk within the town’s shopping centre, will be closing its doors for the final time on Tuesday March 19.

The manager said he was unable to comment on the reasons behind the closure but confirmed that it would be shutting in a month’s time.

Many took to social media to express their concerns over another empty shop in the town.

Commenting on the Facebook group, Dereham Community Notice Board, member Joanne Cocksedge said it was “a shame” - especially for people like herself who needed last-minute items for school or football but could not get to Norwich.

Another member, Di Fox, added: “What a shame. That shop has supplied all kinds of pressies [sic] and clothing for my grandkids.”

And others were quick to share concerns over another empty shop in Dereham and also what might replace it.

Within the last twelve months, the mid-Norfolk market town has lost clothing shop New Look in Nelson Place , the department store Chattels on Norwich Street , and the long-established Dereham DIY & Hardware - which was reopened as Harris Hardware in a new location on Market Place.

The Dereham Shopping Centre, where Sports Direct is based, was put up for sale for £9.5m at the end of last year .

The centre, comprising nine units fronting Wright’s Walk, two units fronting Norwich Street and three units adjacent to Wright’s Walk, is owned by Dencora and includes a 240-space car park with free spaces for up to three hours.

Ross Hewes of GL Hearn, a property consultancy company which was helping with the marketing and sale of the development, said it presented a chance for someone to breathe new life into the area.

The shopping centre was developed in 2005 to provide a new retail pedestrian loop and to improve the parking provision for the centre of Dereham.

Founded in 1982, Sports Direct is one of the UK’s largest sporting good retailer.

The company has been contacted for comment.