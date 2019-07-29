Search

Learning about climate change on the hottest day of the the year at Dereham Messy Church

29 July, 2019 - 11:05
Fun at Dereham St Nicholas Church messy church. Picture: Doug Speed

Fun at Dereham St Nicholas Church messy church. Picture: Doug Speed

There were record temperatures for the first day of the school holidays and but some families found it cooler in St Nicholas Church, Dereham, when they had fun at the latest Messy Church.

Fun at Dereham St Nicholas Church messy church. Picture: Doug Speed

Activities were based around the environment and caring for the planet, which was ironic with all the talk of climate change and the day's heat.

The team which runs Messy Church used alternatives to plastic for lunches and craft activities and the children learned to discard rubbish safely.

Fun at Dereham St Nicholas Church messy church. Picture: Doug Speed

Things the youngsters discovered included that hedgehogs can get stuck in discarded crisp packets, as their prickly spines gat caught in the plastic.

Fun at Dereham St Nicholas Church messy church. Picture: Doug Speed

Also animals can get their tongues stuck and badly cut in ring-pull cans, where the tops have not been completely removed.

The day also marked the final Messy Church for the Rev Canon Sally Theakston, as she and husband Michael move on to pastures new.

HH Aldiss Funeral Directors were thanked for their continued support of Messy Church, which enables the mornings, including refreshments, be provided free of charge.

