Meet the ex-film producer preparing to stand for the Liberal Democrats in Mid Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:20 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 06 November 2019

Steffan Aquarone is the Liberal Democrats' prospective parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk. Picture: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone is the Liberal Democrats' prospective parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk. Picture: Alex Broadway

Alex Broadway © 2019 - alex@alexbroadway.co.uk - 07905628187

A former film producer is standing as the Liberal Democrats' prospective parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk.

Steffan Aquarone is aiming to oust Conservative candidate George Freeman from the seat he has held since 2010.

He is already a county councillor having been elected to the Melton Constable division in 2017, and is deputy group leader for the Lib Dems.

Having been brought up in Blickling, Mr Aquarone moved away from Norfolk to work as a producer and tech entrepreneur, but returned in 2015 intent on a career in politics.

He believes inequality, global warming and an ageing population are among a host of issues voters must consider.

"We need to have a frank conversation about our vision for the future," said Mr Aquarone. "If we can't agree a common purpose, we don't stand a chance of solving any of the big challenges of our time.

"I believe the British electorate is fed up with politics and politicians. I'm glad we'll be able to offer people a real choice."

