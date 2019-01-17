County’s finest classic cars on show at beautiful north Norfolk venue

View of Stody Lodge Gardens from within a stunning Jaguar SC 150 DHC 3.4ltr last year. Pictures: Stody Lodge Archant

The Stody classic vehicles day is returning to north Norfolk by popular demand.

Stody Lodge classic vehicles day in 2018. Pictures: Stody Lodge Stody Lodge classic vehicles day in 2018. Pictures: Stody Lodge

Now in its second year, Stody Lodge Gardens, near Holt, will extend a special welcome to a wide range of classic vehicle lovers for its spectacular May-flowering season on Sunday, May 12.

The venue has become increasingly popular as a destination for car lovers over recent years.

On May 22, 2016, the Stody boutique festival was attended by a fantastic selection of classic and vintage vehicles that was hugely popular with the festival’s visitors.

On May 1, 2017, Stody hosted the 28th heritage run of the Broadland MG Owners’ Club (MGOC) annual rally.

The long walk at Stody Lodge. Pictures: Stody Lodge The long walk at Stody Lodge. Pictures: Stody Lodge

And hundreds of classic vehicle-owners braved grey skies on May 13, 2018 to enjoy a wonderful day of motors, homemade teas and beautiful gardens.

David Johnson, of the Broadland MGOC, said: “We had a fantastic time visiting Stody Lodge Gardens in 2017 and 2018 and all our members felt very welcome.

“There was ample well-drained parking, lots of space for picnics and everyone really enjoyed looking around these brightly coloured gardens.”

On Sunday, May 1, there will be free entry to the gardens for all drivers of a classic vehicle, passengers not included.

Gates to the gardens open at 1pm and close at 5pm but vehicles are welcome to arrive any time from midday.

Individual vehicle owners are welcome to attend The Stody classic vehicles day without registering their vehicle or completing an application form.

The venue has an extensive collection of over 200 varieties of rhododendrons and azaleas. But this is softened by beautiful magnolias, camellias, ornamental and specimen trees, late daffodils and bluebells.

The site also boasts the Azalea Water Gardens - over 2,000 azalea mollis plants across two acres - filled with meandering waterways, gravel paths and bridges.

Stody Lodge Gardens is open 1pm-5pm all Sundays in May, plus Tuesday, May 7, Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16, and from Monday, May 20 to Bank Holiday Monday, May 27, inclusive.

visit www.stodylodgegardens.co.uk for further information.