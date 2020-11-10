Search

Advanced search

Unusual looking engines carry out autumn tidy on Mid-Norfolk Railway

PUBLISHED: 14:42 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 10 November 2020

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Archant

A rail lovers’ attraction is getting a tidy up during lockdown thanks to some unusual looking engines.

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk RailwayStrange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

As England entered the new Covid -19 lockdown, rail movements on the Mid-Norfolk Railway have continued, as the railway’s Dereham Station is being used by Direct Rail Services (DRS) for essential servicing and maintenance for their Rail Head Treatment Trains.

The short trains, with an engine at each end, are used to remove leaves from railway lines during the autumn and are operating on behalf of Network Rail.

George Saville, manager of the Mid-Norfolk Railway said: “We have a close working relationship with DRS and we are able to offer then the use of our facilities to carry out the servicing and maintenance that their engines need as they carry out the important operation on behalf of Network Rail.

“This does mean that even during lockdown, despite the Mid Norfolk Railway being closed for public passenger services, the railway itself is not closed and there are regular DRS train movements plus our own essential maintenance work that is continuing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dereham Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Tributes to couple found dead in their Dereham home

Scenes in Old Becclesgate, Dereham, the day after the death of two people in their home. Picture: NOAH VICKERS

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Unusual looking engines carry out autumn tidy on Mid-Norfolk Railway

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Community help scheme with over 100 volunteers ready to help again

Breckland District Councillor Alison Webb. Picture: Alison Webb

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Tributes to couple found dead in their Dereham home

Scenes in Old Becclesgate, Dereham, the day after the death of two people in their home. Picture: NOAH VICKERS

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Unusual looking engines carry out autumn tidy on Mid-Norfolk Railway

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Community help scheme with over 100 volunteers ready to help again

Breckland District Councillor Alison Webb. Picture: Alison Webb

Latest from the Dereham Times

Unusual looking engines carry out autumn tidy on Mid-Norfolk Railway

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Covid-19 latest: Broadland and South Norfolk reach new infection rate high

The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have recorded new highs. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

PM warns Covid vaccine ‘very hopeful’ but no solution this winter

Prime minister Boris Johnson during the coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

They’re here! Hundreds of Norwich City sticker books and packs arrive ahead of launch

Laura Gardner with the NCFC stickers for the 2020 Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Sticker Book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY