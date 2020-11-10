Unusual looking engines carry out autumn tidy on Mid-Norfolk Railway

Published: 2:42 PM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:21 PM November 21, 2020

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway - Credit: Archant

A rail lovers’ attraction is getting a tidy up during lockdown thanks to some unusual looking engines.

As England entered the new Covid -19 lockdown, rail movements on the Mid-Norfolk Railway have continued, as the railway’s Dereham Station is being used by Direct Rail Services (DRS) for essential servicing and maintenance for their Rail Head Treatment Trains.

The short trains, with an engine at each end, are used to remove leaves from railway lines during the autumn and are operating on behalf of Network Rail.

George Saville, manager of the Mid-Norfolk Railway said: “We have a close working relationship with DRS and we are able to offer then the use of our facilities to carry out the servicing and maintenance that their engines need as they carry out the important operation on behalf of Network Rail.

“This does mean that even during lockdown, despite the Mid Norfolk Railway being closed for public passenger services, the railway itself is not closed and there are regular DRS train movements plus our own essential maintenance work that is continuing.”