Running club puts best foot forward to raise money for mental health charity

The Norwich City Half Marathon Runners Club is one of the clubs on offer for students at Dereham Sixth Form College. Some also entered the Dereham 10 Mile Race. Pictured (left to right) is Peter Elphick, Joe Hannant, Gordana Hills, Dan Hammond and Dan Blake. Picture: DSFC. Archant

A group of students donned their running shoes in support of a mental health charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich City Half Marathon Runners Club is one of the clubs on offer for students at Dereham Sixth Form College. Pictured (left to right) Dan Blake, Georgina Parfitt, Hayley Villarde and Dan Hammond. Picture: DSFC. The Norwich City Half Marathon Runners Club is one of the clubs on offer for students at Dereham Sixth Form College. Pictured (left to right) Dan Blake, Georgina Parfitt, Hayley Villarde and Dan Hammond. Picture: DSFC.

The Norwich City Half Marathon Runners Club is one of the clubs on offer for students at Dereham Sixth Form College (DSFC).

It was started three years ago by Gordana Hills, head of psychology and sociology, to encourage both exercise and charity work.

She said: "I am trying to establish this as a DSFC tradition and each year I will invite students and staff to do it and for everyone to choose which charity they would like to support."

So far the group has raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, East Anglian Children's Hospices and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. This year, the students chose to run for the charity MIND.

As well as the half marathon at the Norfolk Showground they also entered the Dereham 10 Mile Race on May 12. Runners included Dan Blake, Georgina Parfitt, Hayley Villarde, Dan Hammond, Peter Elphick, Joe Hannant and Mrs Hills.

You may also want to watch: