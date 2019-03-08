Search

Advanced search

Young ski champ Jacob hopes his future is all downhill

PUBLISHED: 14:51 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 11 September 2019

Jacob Kinge, winner of the under 10s boys category in the All England Championships held at Norwich Snowsports Centre. Photo: James Bartlett

Jacob Kinge, winner of the under 10s boys category in the All England Championships held at Norwich Snowsports Centre. Photo: James Bartlett

Archant

He may be just nine years old, but young skier Jacob Kinge is no stranger to success.

Jacob Kinge, with his All England Trophy and the new skis he got after winning his category. Picture: Courtesy of Kate KingeJacob Kinge, with his All England Trophy and the new skis he got after winning his category. Picture: Courtesy of Kate Kinge

The youngster, from Yaxham, won the under-10s category of the All England Championships held at Norwich Snowsports Centre over the September 7-8 weekend.

Jacob, who is in Year 5 at Yaxham Primary School, said he was "happy and amazed" at how well he had performed, and said he wanted to go as far as he could in skiing beyond moving into the under-12s category next year.

He said: "I would love to be in the Olympics one day."

His mum, Kate Kinge, said: "He did proudly tell his aunties and uncles that he was the best under 10 ski racer in England.

Tthe Norfolk Race Team celebrating their Summer League win for 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Kate KingeTthe Norfolk Race Team celebrating their Summer League win for 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Kate Kinge

"He would like to thank his coaches at Norfolk Snowsports, as they are the ones that have trained him week after week for the past five years."

Jacob has been skiing since he was five years old. He came in second in the under-8 category in 2017, and third in the under-10s last year.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Do you know this man? Appeal after car has wing mirrors broken off

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak with after the wing mirrors of a car were broken off in Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Free bacon rolls for first 100 customers at new Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening in Necton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Do you know this man? Appeal after car has wing mirrors broken off

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak with after the wing mirrors of a car were broken off in Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Free bacon rolls for first 100 customers at new Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening in Necton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Dereham Times

‘Exciting’ plans revealed for former newspaper office

David R Mays and Alex Chenery from Level Up test drive the new gaming centre in Dereham. Picture: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Young ski champ Jacob hopes his future is all downhill

Jacob Kinge, winner of the under 10s boys category in the All England Championships held at Norwich Snowsports Centre. Photo: James Bartlett

Meet the Second World War hero to whom Europe owes an enormous debt

Second World War veteran Thomas Twite, from Dereham, will be guest of honour as the Dutch town of Volkenswaard celebrates 75 year since its liberation. Picture: Matthew Usher

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Town centre gym set to relocate

Barrett’s Health and Fitness, based off High Street, Dereham, will be relocating out of town. Pictured is the owner Graham Barrett. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists