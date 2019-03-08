Young ski champ Jacob hopes his future is all downhill
PUBLISHED: 14:51 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 11 September 2019
Archant
He may be just nine years old, but young skier Jacob Kinge is no stranger to success.
The youngster, from Yaxham, won the under-10s category of the All England Championships held at Norwich Snowsports Centre over the September 7-8 weekend.
Jacob, who is in Year 5 at Yaxham Primary School, said he was "happy and amazed" at how well he had performed, and said he wanted to go as far as he could in skiing beyond moving into the under-12s category next year.
He said: "I would love to be in the Olympics one day."
His mum, Kate Kinge, said: "He did proudly tell his aunties and uncles that he was the best under 10 ski racer in England.
"He would like to thank his coaches at Norfolk Snowsports, as they are the ones that have trained him week after week for the past five years."
Jacob has been skiing since he was five years old. He came in second in the under-8 category in 2017, and third in the under-10s last year.