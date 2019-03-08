Young ski champ Jacob hopes his future is all downhill

Jacob Kinge, winner of the under 10s boys category in the All England Championships held at Norwich Snowsports Centre. Photo: James Bartlett Archant

He may be just nine years old, but young skier Jacob Kinge is no stranger to success.

Jacob Kinge, with his All England Trophy and the new skis he got after winning his category. Picture: Courtesy of Kate Kinge Jacob Kinge, with his All England Trophy and the new skis he got after winning his category. Picture: Courtesy of Kate Kinge

The youngster, from Yaxham, won the under-10s category of the All England Championships held at Norwich Snowsports Centre over the September 7-8 weekend.

Jacob, who is in Year 5 at Yaxham Primary School, said he was "happy and amazed" at how well he had performed, and said he wanted to go as far as he could in skiing beyond moving into the under-12s category next year.

He said: "I would love to be in the Olympics one day."

His mum, Kate Kinge, said: "He did proudly tell his aunties and uncles that he was the best under 10 ski racer in England.

Tthe Norfolk Race Team celebrating their Summer League win for 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Kate Kinge Tthe Norfolk Race Team celebrating their Summer League win for 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Kate Kinge

"He would like to thank his coaches at Norfolk Snowsports, as they are the ones that have trained him week after week for the past five years."

Jacob has been skiing since he was five years old. He came in second in the under-8 category in 2017, and third in the under-10s last year.

