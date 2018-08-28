Search

Superheroes to walk for brave boy Denver

PUBLISHED: 17:04 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:33 20 December 2018

Denver Clinton dancing to baby shark after arriving at Aldiss Park, Dereham for the Denver's Day charity football game. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hundreds of superheroes will descend on Dereham town centre in support of a brave young boy battling a rare form of cancer.

Karly Gray and her son who came up with the idea for a superhero walk in Dereham in support of Denver Clinton. Picture: Karly GrayKarly Gray and her son who came up with the idea for a superhero walk in Dereham in support of Denver Clinton. Picture: Karly Gray

Denver’s Superhero Walk, in support of four-year-old Denver Clinton from Mattishall, near Dereham, will take place on Saturday, December 29 and will see more than 150 children, along with many adults, dressed as their favourite superheroes march through the town centre from the Railway Tavern.

Karly Gray, 31, came up with the idea for the event after her 10-year-old son, Joshua Twaites, said he wanted to do something to help Denver.

She said: “My son Joshua had come home from school asking questions about Denver after hearing he wasn’t responding to his treatment. I explained to him that people were now looking to raise money for Denver and his family to create lots of special memories together.

“He then went upstairs, took his last £5 in coins from his wallet, brought it down to me and told me he would like to give it to Denver.

Denver Clinton waving off the helicopter that flew him into Aldiss Park, Dereham. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodDenver Clinton waving off the helicopter that flew him into Aldiss Park, Dereham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“This made me think that lots of kids in and around Dereham would probably like to do their bit in raising money for such a special little boy and hearing that Denver loves his Power Rangers and superheroes, I came up with the idea of the walk.”

The walk is sponsored, with a minimum £5 donation per child going to Denver’s Last Wishes, which is supporting his family and helping them to create special memories.

It is hoped that Denver, who has been diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma, will lead the walk, with everyone then set to gather in the Market Place to sing his favourite song, Baby Shark, before the crowd walks back to the Railway Tavern where owner Paul Sandford will supply the children with free chips.

The children will receive their very own superhero medal and the fire brigade and armed forces will be available for photo opportunities.

Ms Gray added: “I have followed Denver’s Journey since near the beginning of his battle with cancer. He is such a brave and inspiring little boy, as is his mother and family.”

Everyone taking part in the walk is asked to meet at 10.30am.

Registration forms can be found at The Railway Tavern or you can find details to register on the Denver’s Journey Facebook page.

