I cried when I saw her' - Swaffham care home gets mum to daughter's wedding

A new bride has spoken of her joy after a care home went the extra mile to make sure her mum could share her big day.

Susan Barrett lives with multiple sclerosis, which limits her mobility and means she is in constant need of oxygen.

The debilitating condition left a cloud hanging over the happiest occasion of her daughter Diana Bowie's life, knowing her mother could not be there on her wedding day.

But the cloud was lifted after the team at Meadow House, which cares for Mrs Barrett, made special arrangements so she could see her daughter tie to knot.

Mrs Bowie said: “I just felt overwhelmed, I couldn't believe it.

“When we walked in I was just looking for mum, I cried when I saw her, she looked so beautiful.

"I cannot thank the wonderful staff at Meadow House enough, they are out of this world. I will be forever grateful."

Joanna Jankowska, manager of the Swaffham home, said the mission to get Mrs Barrett to the ceremony started after registered nurse associate Tracey Eves learned the 66-year-old was set to miss out on the occasion.

After alerting the home's management, the team came together to make sure the resident of eight years would be there.

“When we heard about this we all wanted to get involved to help out,” Mrs Jankowska said.

“The nurses and carers kept her monitored, the chef made Diana a wedding cake, and even our business administrator ordered Susan a new dress.

“Susan needed oxygen so we took it with us and made the impossible happen - and the emotion meant so much.

“Susan is unable to speak, but you could see the emotion in her eye. We were delighted to make this happen.”

The team left Meadow House around 12pm to be there for the ceremony, which was a complete surprise for Mrs Bowie.

Mick Barret, Susan’s husband, added: “I think what they have done is absolutely fantastic, at no expense to us, they brought Susan over to the wedding and even made the wedding cake - the staff at that place are brilliant, and I cannot fault Meadow Mouse.”

Mrs Susan is now back at Meadow House and is in good spirits having been there for her daughter's day.