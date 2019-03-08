Search

Two-week village festival returns after 25-year break

PUBLISHED: 10:38 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 12 July 2019

Swanton Morley Village Festival posters. Pictures: supplied by Brenda O'Dowd

Two weeks of sport, culture, competitions and live music start in mid-Norfolk today.

The Swanton Morley Village Festival is back after a 25-year break and is run under the auspices of the parish council

It launches on Friday, July 12, with a jazz picnic hosted by John Carrick at Castle Farm.

Organiser Brenda O'Dowd said: "We have a full-to-bursting two weeks of sport, culture, competitions and live music events finishing on Saturday, July 27 with a grand finale of Dereham Band's Brass on the Grass.

"This is the first festival we've done in 25 years, and the first time it's ever been on for two weeks.

"The last time it was run for a specific purpose, fundraising for a new village hall. It was parish council chairman Roger Atterwill's idea, and I was not going to duck the responsibility. There's a very small team of us running it, just five. We have already sold a lot of tickets."

Highlights of the fortnight include a classical concert featuring Emma Halnan, a flautist who was a BBC Young Musician of the Year finalist, who will be performing in a flute and harp duet.

This is being held in All Saints Church, Swanton Morley at 5pm on Sunday, July 14, with a backdrop of a church flower festival.

And there is a ceilidh at the village hall on Friday, July 19.

Mrs O'Dowd added: "In fact, there are a number of different venues whose owners have kindly given their time, location and funding to support the festival - it is a real community venture.

"The centrepiece of the festival is the jam-packed village fete day at the village hall on Saturday, July 20, starting with the opening ceremony and a vintage aircraft flyover.

"The day continues with a craft fair, lots of street food, displays from the Queen's Dragoon Guards, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Norfolk police, The Hawk and Owl Trust, Falling Star Wrestling and others.

"The evening events follow with Swanton's Got Talent, a showcase of local talent, and, finally, for those still standing and with enough stamina - a disco and karaoke."

For more information, visit swantonmorleyfestival.co.uk/index.php/timetable-of-events/

