Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tapestry created to celebrate the community spirit of seaside town

PUBLISHED: 17:46 18 January 2019

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Cafe.. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Cafe.. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

Matthew Usher Photography

A special tapestry has been created in an effort to showcase the vibrant community spirit of a north Norfolk seaside town.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The Wells Community Tapestry has been produced thanks to contributions from groups across the town and hangs in several spots around the Wells Maltings.

Seventy five panels represent participants which include Alderman Peel High School, Wells-next-the-sea Women’s Institute, Wells Carnival and Wells Library among many more and was launched at a special event on Friday January 18.

Mary Brady, outreach and learning manager at the Wells Maltings, said: “It’s a collaboration of community spirit. The big thing is celebrating the community and the history.

“The idea was came from producing some activities for the Heritage Lottery Fund. It was organised by Amanda Moffat, a local teacher. There is a lot of high level work that has gone into it.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

“It could not have happened with just one group, it’s a coming together of a variety of groups that make it possible. That is what Wells does really together as a group.

“The Tapestry is steeped in what makes Wells a strong community, like working together to rescue those stranded at sea, or simply making a living from the sea, land, or port.”

The community groups involved came up with their ideas and the squares were produced over a 10-month period, with the different sections of the tapestry now hanging throughout the Wells Maltings.

These can be seen in the café, under the grand staircase and at the top of the atrium, culminating with water-inspired spirals in the upstairs Clore Community Studio.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

Seamstress Hannah Wilde produced the revamp of the original design and installation was by Kev Monk, who engineered and installed the rigging.

Designs featured include a ship to represent the Wells Harbour Commissioners, tennis racquets and balls to symbolise the Wells Town Tennis Club and a poppy for the Royal British Legion.

The groups and people involved were able to see the creation at a tapestry tea party which was held at the Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Cafe.. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Cafe.. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry under the stairs. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry under the stairs. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry under the stairs. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry under the stairs. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry under the stairs. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry under the stairs. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. The tapestry in the Clore Community Studio. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.The launch of the Wells Community Tapestry at Wells Maltings. Picture: Matthew Usher/Wells Maltings.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

The empty land off Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Dedicated Christmas lights volunteer stands down

Roger Atterwill putting the lights on the Christmas tree in Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Driver abandons car after crashing into wall

A driver fled from his car after crashing into a wall in Dereham. Picture: Breckland Police

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Most Read

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dedicated Christmas lights volunteer stands down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver abandons car after crashing into wall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Number of sheep stolen from farm confirmed by police

Police have confirmed 100 pregnant ewes were stolen from a Norfolk farm on Tuesday. Pictured, stock image of a lamb in a field. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It’s a baptism of fire for new Dereham Town managers

Action from Dereham Town's match against Heybridge Swifts Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Norfolk councillors approve ‘vandal proof’ toilet plans

The building that could be converted into loos. Picture: Google

Norfolk pharmacists ‘at their wits’ end’ over medication supply shortage

Stock photo of medication. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prince Philip receives new Land Rover less than 24 hours after crash

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists