Teenager charged with making knife threats after disturbance on housing estate

PUBLISHED: 11:43 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 21 August 2019

A teenager has been charged with threatening a person with a knife in a public place following an incident on Middlemarch Road in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

A teenager has been charged with threatening a person with a knife in a public place following an incident on Middlemarch Road in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A teenager has been charged following an incident which disturbed a Dereham housing estate in the middle of the night.

Police were called to Shipdham Road in Toftwood just after 11.30pm on Monday, August 19, following reports a man had been threatened by someone armed with a knife.

Residents living in the area reported seeing four police cars and a van on Middlemarch Road, in addition to hearing loud shouting and swearing for several minutes.

No one was injured as a result of the incident but a knife was seized and a man was subsequently taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Kallum Attride, aged 19, of Market Street, Thetford, has been charged with two counts of threatening a person with a knife in a public place.

He was remanded in police custody and due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court this morning, August 21.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

