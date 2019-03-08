Teenager charged with making knife threats after disturbance on housing estate
PUBLISHED: 11:43 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 21 August 2019
Archant
A teenager has been charged following an incident which disturbed a Dereham housing estate in the middle of the night.
Police were called to Shipdham Road in Toftwood just after 11.30pm on Monday, August 19, following reports a man had been threatened by someone armed with a knife.
Residents living in the area reported seeing four police cars and a van on Middlemarch Road, in addition to hearing loud shouting and swearing for several minutes.
No one was injured as a result of the incident but a knife was seized and a man was subsequently taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Kallum Attride, aged 19, of Market Street, Thetford, has been charged with two counts of threatening a person with a knife in a public place.
He was remanded in police custody and due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court this morning, August 21.
Comments have been disabled on this article.