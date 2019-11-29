Search

Temporary traffic lights on A47

PUBLISHED: 14:16 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 29 November 2019

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A47, close to McDonald's on the Swaffham roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A47, close to McDonald's on the Swaffham roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A47 in mid Norfolk after a collapsed drain appeared yesterday.

Traffic was slow on the road, near the McDonalds roundabout at Swaffham, yesterday.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "The latest on the collapsed drain incident is that the road is open, and temporary traffic lights are in place. The police road safety aspect is complete now."

A spokesman for Highways England said: "This was a collapsed BT manhole cover. Temporary repairs were carried out by BT yesterday and the road is now reopened. The full repair was done by BT. We carry out weekly inspections of our roads to identify any issues and address them accordingly."

Police were called to the site at 8.41am on Thursday, November 28.

A spokesman said there was a collapsed drain in the middle of the Norwich-bound lane, about half a mile from the McDonald's, towards Norwich.

Norfolk police tweeted yesterday: "#norfolkroads : A47 Eastbound, between Swaffham (McDonald's roundabout) and Necton, Single lane blockage - Traffic is heavy - there will be delays - avoid if possible."

