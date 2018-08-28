Search

Town pub listed for let in search for new long-term partner

PUBLISHED: 17:25 04 January 2019

The Bull, Dereham. Picture: Sophie Smith

The Bull, Dereham. Picture: Sophie Smith

Archant

A popular town pub which saw its former manager leave in controversial circumstances last year is listed for let as its owners search for a new long-term partner.

The Bull in Dereham is listed on Greene King’s website as being available for let “for a new operator to build on the already successful trade this site enjoys.”

In July last year, former manager of The Bull Vicky-Evans Melo was told she would be moved onto another pub after more than 10 years and is now at The Gemini in Dereham.

This sparked a strong backlash in the community, with many unhappy with the decision.

The Bull is listed on Greene King’s website as costing £35,000 per annum plus a 7pc turnover royalty, and an entry cost from £17,650.

A spokesman for Greene King said this was as a result of the decision to move from a managed estate to a tenanted model where a local entrepreneur runs the business.

He added that the pub is being advertised for a long-term partner but remains owned by Greene King and is still open while it is being run on a short term deal.

