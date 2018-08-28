Search

Panto promises to be full of outrageously colourful costumes, laughter and music

PUBLISHED: 11:08 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 15 January 2019

The Creakes Drama Group''s 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. The cast. Pictures: Peter Bird

The Creakes Drama Group'’s 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. The cast. Pictures: Peter Bird

Archant

A north Norfolk group’s 2019 pantomime promises to be full of outrageously colourful costumes, laughter and music.

The Creakes Drama Group'’s 2019 pantomime, Cinderella, Evil Baroness Griselda (Joan Price) looks on as Ugly Sisters Richard Tree (Bella-Needs-a-Fella Hardup) and Robin Hawkes (Stella Artois Hardup) torment Mel Smyth (Cinderella). Pictures: Peter BirdThe Creakes Drama Group'’s 2019 pantomime, Cinderella, Evil Baroness Griselda (Joan Price) looks on as Ugly Sisters Richard Tree (Bella-Needs-a-Fella Hardup) and Robin Hawkes (Stella Artois Hardup) torment Mel Smyth (Cinderella). Pictures: Peter Bird

The Creakes Drama Group’s Cinderella will entertain a post Christmas audience on Friday and Saturday, January 18 and 19, and on the same two days next week.

It features the directorial debut with the group of Phil Lance who has spent his life working in amateur dramatics from his youth in Hampshire until he moved first to Cley and then Hunstanton before coming to North Creake four years ago to join the village’s multi-award winning theatrical group.

He is full of praise for the cast. “They are a fantastic, lovely bunch to work with and no egos, which I have come across with other groups in the past,” he said.

He is working from a script by award-winning playwright, Tom Whalley, but has added some touches of his own.

The Creakes Drama Group'’s 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. Buttons (Harry Studd) and Cinderella (Mel Smyth) with the Fairy Godmother (Karen Adams). Picture: Peter BirdThe Creakes Drama Group'’s 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. Buttons (Harry Studd) and Cinderella (Mel Smyth) with the Fairy Godmother (Karen Adams). Picture: Peter Bird

“I’ve introduced some guards and some young cast members as mice,” he added.

Modern technology plays a hand with a scene lit by ultra violet light which enables the young mice in the cast to entertain the audience, although invisible themselves, with colourful moving silhouettes whilst a hidden Cinderella transforms herself for her Prince Charming.

Prince Charming is played by Evette Price and Cinderella by Mel Smyth who is tormented by Ugly Sisters Richard Tree and Robin Hawkes (Bella-Needs-a-Fella Hardup and Stella Artois Hardup).

Other cast members include Joan Price, Karen Adams, Harry Studd, Phil Lines, Robert Kilburn, Peter Autie, Erin Tree and Judith Kilbourn.

The Creakes Drama Group'’s 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. Dandini (Robert Kilbourn) and Prince Charming (Evette Price). Picture: Peter BirdThe Creakes Drama Group'’s 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. Dandini (Robert Kilbourn) and Prince Charming (Evette Price). Picture: Peter Bird

Youngsters Imogen Sugden, Olivia Sands, Megan Futter and Bethany Wiskin share the role of the young Cinderella.

Musical director is Robert Hill and stage manager and set designer is Tim Adams with Dave Barber handling lighting and sound and Beth Argent heading the make-up team.

Few tickets are left but Peter Autie is handling returns on 07818 696660 or online at peter_autie@btinternet.com. The performance on January 18 starts at 7.30pm and Saturday’s at 5pm. Next Friday is again at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 3pm and the evening performance at 7.30pm.

