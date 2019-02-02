Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you know someone who would like to go to a dementia friendly lunch at this restaurant?

02 February, 2019 - 08:40
The Dial House in Reepham owned by Andrew and Hannah Jones. They also own Farmyard Restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

The Dial House in Reepham owned by Andrew and Hannah Jones. They also own Farmyard Restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Mark Bullimore Photography 2018

The owners of a mid-Norfolk eatery have got behind an initiative to help people living with dementia.

The Dial House in Reepham, between Aylsham and Dereham, has signed up to become a Dementia Friends location, a programme launched by The Alzheimer’s Society.

The programme is one of the biggest initiative’s available with the aim of changing people’s perception of dementia to transform how the nation thinks, reacts and talks about the condition.

Owners Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones had been running dementia friendly lunches at their Norwich-based sister restaurant, Farmyard. They said they were keen to roll out the opportunity to customers in Reepham.

Ms Springham’s mother lived with dementia in the last few years of her life, so there are also plans in the summer to create a fundraising music event with a group of four others who have had, or currently have, parents with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hundreds share pictures of blue Power Ranger in support of brave Denver Clinton after family reveal they have ‘days left with him’

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

New venture opens at town’s Grade II listed landmark

The Partea Hut tearoom is now trading from Dereham Windmill’s community hall and coffee shop, off Greenfields Road. Pictured is Alison Webb, owners Tes and Donna, and Brian Webb. Picture: DEREHAM WINDMILL

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Arts and crafts company opens new shop in garden centre

PaperStory, which is run by Angela and Christopher Park, opened on January 19 in Bawdeswell Garden Centre. Picture: Supplied by Angie Park

Most Read

Hundreds share pictures of blue Power Ranger in support of brave Denver Clinton after family reveal they have ‘days left with him’

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

New venture opens at town’s Grade II listed landmark

The Partea Hut tearoom is now trading from Dereham Windmill’s community hall and coffee shop, off Greenfields Road. Pictured is Alison Webb, owners Tes and Donna, and Brian Webb. Picture: DEREHAM WINDMILL

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Arts and crafts company opens new shop in garden centre

PaperStory, which is run by Angela and Christopher Park, opened on January 19 in Bawdeswell Garden Centre. Picture: Supplied by Angie Park

Latest from the Dereham Times

Do you know someone who would like to go to a dementia friendly lunch at this restaurant?

The Dial House in Reepham owned by Andrew and Hannah Jones. They also own Farmyard Restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Should mobile phones be banned in Norfolk schools?

Minister for Schools Nick Gibb who has said that mobile phones should be banned from classrooms, with pupils to be lectured about the dangers of device dependency. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Hundreds share pictures of blue Power Ranger in support of brave Denver Clinton after family reveal they have ‘days left with him’

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Healthcare plan for region was ‘over optimistic’ as £96m deficit is revealed

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister, and head of Norfolk and Waveney's healthcare overhaul. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s young carers event highlights support needed across county

Members of the Norfolk Young Carers Forum with staff and trustees from Carers Trust Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk; Stuart Dark, chairman of Norfolk County Council children’s services committee (back row, far right); Sue Hobbs, strategy and commissioning manager, Young Carers and Families, Norfolk County Council (back row, fourth from right); and Lauren Sparrow, young carers lead at Wymondham High Academy (front row, third from right). Photo: NYCF
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists