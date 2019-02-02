Do you know someone who would like to go to a dementia friendly lunch at this restaurant?

The Dial House in Reepham owned by Andrew and Hannah Jones. They also own Farmyard Restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography Mark Bullimore Photography 2018

The owners of a mid-Norfolk eatery have got behind an initiative to help people living with dementia.

The Dial House in Reepham, between Aylsham and Dereham, has signed up to become a Dementia Friends location, a programme launched by The Alzheimer’s Society.

The programme is one of the biggest initiative’s available with the aim of changing people’s perception of dementia to transform how the nation thinks, reacts and talks about the condition.

Owners Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones had been running dementia friendly lunches at their Norwich-based sister restaurant, Farmyard. They said they were keen to roll out the opportunity to customers in Reepham.

Ms Springham’s mother lived with dementia in the last few years of her life, so there are also plans in the summer to create a fundraising music event with a group of four others who have had, or currently have, parents with Alzheimer’s or dementia.