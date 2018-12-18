Video

Town raises thousands for good causes at popular Christmas tree festival

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2018

From baubles and fairy lights to prayers hung on trees and buckets full of change - the true meaning of Christmas was brought to life following an eagerly anticipated event in a north Norfolk market town.

More than 30,000 visitors descend on Fakenham to catch a glimpse of the eight-day Christmas Tree Festival (CTF) held at the town’s Parish Church in Oak Street.

And with 56 charities that took part in this year’s festivities, it was no surprise that thousands of pounds had been raised for local good causes.

Anne Peppitt, a member of the organising team, said: “We are delighted to have seen another beautiful and successful CTF.

“Some people will have been in our church for the first time, some may never or not for a very long time, have been in any church.

“The team works behind the scenes throughout the year to get the show on the road, but without the 580 hours of volunteering provided by the charities and local individuals, the CTF 2018 would not have happened.

“Here’s to CTF 2019.”

So far the money raised for the charities is estimated to be around £18,000 with a further £16,000 raised for the church. Around £1,600 of that money will be used specifically to light the angels in the church roof as part of a light project.

Churchwarden Keith Osborn added: “This has been another fantastic CTF.

“As a church, we’re enormously grateful for the generosity of the our visitors, mostly local but some from a real distance, in giving their money to the 56 charities taking part, and also helping us financially as we embark on an extensive programme of improvements to the building including - initially - a complete rewiring and new lighting system.

“We want the church to be light, attractive, available and to really play its full part in the town and these improvements will enable us to offer our building both in worship and for the use of the community more fully than we have ever done before”.

This was the 18th year that the festival took place.