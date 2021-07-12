Thousands raised for youngster as Euros 2020 draws to close

Gallery

More than £15,000 was raised for good causes at Euros 2020 screenings at the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

And the lion's share - just under £13,000 - is going to fund selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery and radiotherapy rehabilitation for Mattishall four-year-old Logan Gostling.

Paul Sandford, landlord, said he was thrilled with the fundraising result.

He said: "Coming from a few football games it's an amazing achievement and shows how generous the clientele are.

"The crowds have been amazing, they've been so well behaved."

The remainder of the funds raised at the Railway - whose screenings were sponsored by Doors Plus Dereham - are going to support children's charities Nelson's Journey and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The Euros was a tournament like no other, coming as it did a year late and in the midst of the most serious pandemic in a century.

Pubs and other venues were forced to think creatively about how they could accommodate as many fans as possible while sticking to Covid-safe guidelines, with many opting for marquees and outdoor seating areas.

Communities in Dereham and surrounding towns and villages came together to cheer on the English squad as they gathered momentum towards the final and achieved their best result in decades.

The red cross of the flag of England festooned cars, shops and homes, and supporters dressed up to show their colours for each game.

Among those getting into the spirit of the occasion were residents and staff at Woodspring House care home in Bridge Street, who kitted out in red-and-white hats and scarves to cheer on Gareth Southgate's team.

Mr Sandford said that even though England did not win the final, the team did their country proud and the tournament was an overwhelming success.

He said: "Italy may have lifted the trophy but our team lifted the whole nation. The team gave their whole country a lift, and it's done the economy, especially for hospitality, a world of good."

Mr Sandford said they were already looking forward to next year's World Cup in Qatar, which is now fewer than 500 days away.

He said: "We've got a bright future ahead of us with all the young lads. It might be coming home but not quite yet."

