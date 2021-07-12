News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Thousands raised for youngster as Euros 2020 draws to close

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:40 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 2:28 PM July 12, 2021
Fans at the Tavern are raising money for little Logan Gostling

Fans at the Tavern raised thousands for little Logan Gostling.

More than £15,000 was raised for good causes at Euros 2020 screenings at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. 

And the lion's share - just under £13,000 - is going to fund selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery and radiotherapy rehabilitation for Mattishall four-year-old Logan Gostling.

Paul Sandford, landlord, said he was thrilled with the fundraising result.

He said: "Coming from a few football games it's an amazing achievement and shows how generous the clientele are.

Early arrivals at the Southgate Arms bar at the Dereham Railway Tavern

Early arrivals at the Southgate Arms bar at the Dereham Railway Tavern

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham Fans celebrate the team going through to the fina

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans celebrate the team going through to the finals.

"The crowds have been amazing, they've been so well behaved."

The remainder of the funds raised at the Railway - whose screenings were sponsored by Doors Plus Dereham - are going to support children's charities Nelson's Journey and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The Euros was a tournament like no other, coming as it did a year late and in the midst of the most serious pandemic in a century. 

Pubs and other venues were forced to think creatively about how they could accommodate as many fans as possible while sticking to Covid-safe guidelines, with many opting for marquees and outdoor seating areas. 

Communities in Dereham and surrounding towns and villages came together to cheer on the English squad as they gathered momentum towards the final and achieved their best result in decades.

The red cross of the flag of England festooned cars, shops and homes, and supporters dressed up to show their colours for each game.

Among those getting into the spirit of the occasion were residents and staff at Woodspring House care home in Bridge Street, who kitted out in red-and-white hats and scarves to cheer on Gareth Southgate's team.

From left, John White, Marrisa Faima, Jean Pilch and Joan Horton of Woodspring House care home in Fakenham kitted

From left, John White, Marrisa Faima, Jean Pilch and Joan Horton of Woodspring House care home in Fakenham kitted out for the England v Denmark match.

Tricia Dalby and Samantha Subebe of Woodspring House care home in Fakenham

Tricia Dalby and Samantha Subebe of Woodspring House care home in Fakenham kitted out for the England v Denmark match.


Mr Sandford said that even though England did not win the final, the team did their country proud and the tournament was an overwhelming success. 

He said: "Italy may have lifted the trophy but our team lifted the whole nation. The team gave their whole country a lift, and it's done the economy, especially for hospitality, a world of good."

Mr Sandford said they were already looking forward to next year's World Cup in Qatar, which is now fewer than 500 days away.

He said: "We've got a bright future ahead of us with all the young lads. It might be coming home but not quite yet."

Front, from left, Emma Walpole and Heather Davies of Woodspring House care home in Fakenham

Front, from left, Emma Walpole and Heather Davies of Woodspring House care home in Fakenham kitted out for the England v Denmark match.

Jean Pilch of Woodspring House care home in Fakenham

Jean Pilch of Woodspring House care home in Fakenham kitted out for the England v Denmark match.

Stewart Pollock all ready for the big game at the Railway Tavern in Dereham

Stewart Pollock all ready for the big game at the Railway Tavern in Dereham

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in DerehamFirst half fan reaction and goal

England fans across Norfolk gather to watch the Three Lions' Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday evening.

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in DerehamFans celebrate the team going through to the fina

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans celebrate the team going through to the finals.

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham - fans celebrate England's equaliser.

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham.

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham.

Celebrations at The Railway Tavern in Dereham

Celebrations at The Railway Tavern in Dereham

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

The Railway Tavern landlord, Paul Sandford, ahead of the Euro 2020 final

The Railway Tavern landlord, Paul Sandford, ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final


