Published: 9:04 PM August 29, 2021

Friends and family enjoying Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Almost 5,000 people are estimated to have descended on a Norfolk farm on Sunday as a visiting festival reached an American-themed climax.

People enjoying food at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Having been cancelled in 2020, the eighth annual Maui Waui Festival was held this weekend at Hill Farm in Gressenhall, near Dereham - a new location for the event normally held in Suffolk.

Hank Wangford and Noel Dashwood performing on the Jeremiah Marques Stage at Maui Waui Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” said festival spokeswoman Anne Steel.

Children having fun with bubbles at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It really does feel like all the previous Maui festivals… It’s like the last two years haven’t happened.”

The Jeremiah Marques Stage and Cafe Chameleon at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Having opened its gates on Friday, the festival had by Saturday welcomed 4,000 people, with more expected to come for its Americana Day on Sunday - bringing the number of visitors close to its 5,000 capacity.

The Paint Pixies at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Steel said a particular highlight of the festival was the DJ stage, which took the form of a huge stainless steel UFO, dubbed ‘the Outer Limit’.

Thousands of people enjoyed the Maui Waui Festival this weekend at Hill Farm in Gressenhall, near Dereham. - Credit: Jerry Tye

Thousands of people enjoyed the Maui Waui Festival this weekend at Hill Farm in Gressenhall, near Dereham. - Credit: Jerry Tye

The Dub Pistols performed on Friday night - Credit: Jerry Tye

The Dub Pistols performed on Friday night - Credit: Jerry Tye

My Bad Sister was among the acts performing at the festival. - Credit: Jerry Tye

Thy Last Drop was among the acts performing at the festival. - Credit: Jerry Tye

Festival goers playing with powder paint at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Particular Nichola and Madam Bellows at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Outer Limits stage at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Katie and Bob at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cerys, Isabella and Sofiya enjoying Maui Waui Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Festival goers playing with powder paint at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Festival goers playing with powder paint at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Moore family at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the acts performing at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Kearton family hula hooping at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Kearton family hula hooping at Maui Waui Festival in Gressenhall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden



