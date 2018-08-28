Search

Still time to take part in mental health consultation

PUBLISHED: 15:39 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 18 January 2019

Patricia Hewitt. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Patricia Hewitt. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

There is still time to have your say about adult mental health services in Norfolk and Waveney, with local people being urged to join the conversation to help take the plans to the “next step and make it real.”

A draft strategy has been developed with input from thousands of local people as part of a review of adult mental health services being overseen by the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP), which is made up of partners in health and social care.

Now, Patricia Hewitt, independent chair of the STP, together with Dr Tony Palframan, chairman of the STP mental health forum, appear in a short video published online to discuss why the strategy is needed and some of the issues affecting mental health services.

They also urge more local people to give their views on the draft strategy which can be found online here https://www.healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk/ingoodhealth/stp-mental-health/.

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

The empty land off Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Dedicated Christmas lights volunteer stands down

Roger Atterwill putting the lights on the Christmas tree in Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Driver abandons car after crashing into wall

A driver fled from his car after crashing into a wall in Dereham. Picture: Breckland Police

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

