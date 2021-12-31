News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

The Times Awards 2021: Business Owners of the Year

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:00 AM December 31, 2021
Business Owners of the Year in the Times Awards 2021, Donna Nevill (left) and Gemma Hewett of Little Footsteps

Business Owners of the Year in the Times Awards 2021, Donna Nevill (left) and Gemma Hewett of Little Footsteps - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Business Owners of the Year in the Times Awards 2021 are Gemma Hewett and Donna Nevill of Little Footsteps. 

Offering full or part-time care for babies and children up to the age of 14 years old, Little Footsteps started out in Dereham and now has a second base in Mattishall. 

It was launched by Mrs Hewett and Mrs Nevill back in 2012 and, over the years, has built a reputation as one of the very best places for childcare in the area.

Little Footsteps owners Donna Nevill (left) and Gemma Hewett with Times chief reporter Tom Chapman

Little Footsteps owners Donna Nevill (left) and Gemma Hewett with Times chief reporter Tom Chapman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Their job was, of course, made all the more challenging by the coronavirus pandemic, but they have passed the toughest of tests with flying colours. 

"It feels really good," said Mrs Hewett, after receiving the award. "We work our backsides off for this place, we really do.

"Donna has just been away and she has still been responding to messages. I've been off celebrating my own things, and yet we are still here and still talking to the staff.

"It really is 24/7, it is our lives, so to actually be recognised for what we do is amazing."

Most Read

  1. 1 The Times Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
  2. 2 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 3 'Absolutely disgusting' - Fridges found dumped along dirt track
  1. 4 Drink driver had children in the car when stopped on Boxing Day
  2. 5 The Times Awards 2021: Community Hero
  3. 6 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
  4. 7 The Times Awards 2021: Pub Landlord of the Year
  5. 8 The Times Awards 2021: Young Person of the Year
  6. 9 More sex please, we're Breckland... council lower fees for erotic venues
  7. 10 Obituary: GP with infectious laugh that 'turned heads' dies aged 77

Mrs Nevill added: "It's incredible. We do work really hard and it has been a real slog at times.

Little Footsteps owners Donna Nevill (left) and Gemma Hewett receive their award from chief reporter Tom Chapman

Little Footsteps owners Donna Nevill (left) and Gemma Hewett receive their award from chief reporter Tom Chapman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Over the years, there have been some really hard points and decisions to be made which have affected our own personal lives.

"Ultimately we are here for the families of the children we look after, not just to make money."

The pair also saluted their team of dedicated staff, many of whom have worked at Little Footsteps for several years. 

"They are absolutely fantastic," said Mrs Hewett. "It's probably the best team we have ever had.

"Childcare isn't a job that pays millions, but they are committed and they really enjoy it."

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Conductor on the Polar Express, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. Pictur

The Polar Express: Behind the scenes at one of Norfolk's festive favourites

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Ashton Fox is the only Norfolk player to be chosen as part of English Schools' Football Association (ESFA) 18-man squad.

The Dereham teenager called up by England

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Memorial Hall in Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

How can Dereham get the best out of the Memorial Hall?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The view from Norwich Street looking into Nunn's Way in Dereham

Businesses in shock after modern slavery raid in town centre

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon