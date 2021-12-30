The Times Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

The Times is delighted to finally reveal the winners of its inaugural awards.

Our awards for 2021 were launched with the aim of celebrating those who make our community tick, from our shops and pubs, to the volunteers who give so much while asking for so little.

Hundreds of people from across the area voted in the Times Awards 2021 - Credit: Archant

In what has been another tough year for all of us, we wanted to applaud the people who made you smile, and highlight the moments that had you swelling with pride at what our fantastic part of the world is capable of.

We were inundated with nominations, before whittling them down to a shortlist of four nominees for each of our eight categories.

Then came the public vote, when it was up to you to select your choices.

And we're pleased to say we were absolutely overwhelmed with responses, with all of our winners receiving hundreds of votes.

Tom Chapman, chief reporter at the Dereham and Fakenham Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Tom Chapman, chief reporter across the Times' titles, said: "We are genuinely staggered at the number of people who voted in our first ever Times Awards.

"The people of Dereham, Fakenham, Wells and beyond are clearly passionate about making sure local heroes and businesses are recognised for their sterling efforts.

"During another tough year of Covid and the restrictions that come with it, so many people have gone above and beyond the call of duty to ease the burden on those around them.

"We are immensely proud, and they should be too."

The 'yarn bombing' of Dereham town centre won Moment of the Year in the Times Awards 2021 - Credit: Breckland Council

The full list of winners in the Times Awards 2021 is as follows:

Business Owner of the Year: Gemma Hewett and Donna Nevill of Little Footsteps, Dereham

Fresh Idea of the Year: Dereham Community Litter Pick Group

Pub Landlord of the Year: Paul Sandford of The Railway Tavern, Dereham

Teacher of the Year: Reece Cassidy of Grove House Infant and Nursery School, Dereham

Moment of the Year: The 'yarn bombing' of Dereham town centre

Uniformed Hero: Al Moore, NARS volunteer paramedic

Young Person of the Year: Holly Steward, Dereham litter picker

Community Hero: Mark Donaldson, Dereham Youth FC

Keep an eye on our websites over the next few days, when we'll be talking to each of our award winners.