The Times Awards 2021: Young Person of the Year

Holly Steward, from Dereham, is presented with her Young Person of the Year award by chief reporter Tom Chapman - Credit: Archant

The Young Person of the Year in the Times Awards 2021 is Holly Steward from Dereham.

Holly was a real inspiration in 2021, setting up the Dereham Community Litter Pick Group with her mum, Laura, in a bid to clean up her town.

The Dereham Community Litter Pick Group has been working hard to clean up the town - Credit: Laura Steward

The group has been a huge success story and now has around 100 members young and old, many of whom meet on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

Holly, 9, also undertook a challenge to complete 20 miles of litter picking by the end of the year, which she is set to complete on New Year's Eve.

Along the way she has raised an incredible £1,000 for Stand Up To Cancer. To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/holly-litterpick.

Times award winner Holly Steward with her mum, Laura - Credit: Laura Steward

Upon receiving her award, Holly said: "I feel happy, proud of myself and kind of shocked because I am just one child in the whole year.

"It's really important to clear up the local area, and it's really fun too."

Her dad, Justin Steward, added: "Holly is an absolute inspiration and we are very proud of her.

Holly Steward's Young Person of the Year award - Credit: Archant

"Not only does she do local litter picking but, even when we go on holiday, she - and all of us - are litter picking the beaches.

"I could not be more proud."