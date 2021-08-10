News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Village plans first ever dog show to benefit playground

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:00 PM August 10, 2021   
Cloud and Shadow, two border collies who live at Tittleshall, between Dereham and Fakenham.

Cloud and Shadow, two border collies who live at Tittleshall, between Dereham and Fakenham. The village is to host its first ever dog show. - Credit: Supplied by Mary Osborne

Waggiest tail, best biscuit catcher and loveliest rescue will be among the categories at a new dog show that is being held to raise money for village play equipment.

The show will take place at the Millennium Green in Tittleshall, between Dereham and Fakenham. There will be 11 classes and it is £2 to enter each class.

Mary Osborne, honorary secretary of the Tittleshall Millennium Green Trust, said they were expecting at least 50 dogs and their owners. She said refreshments such as burgers, cakes and hot drinks would be on offer, and there would also be craft stalls and a raffle. 

Mrs Osborne said: "This is the first time that we have organised an event such as this, and there seems to be much excitement in the village about it, with many people saying 'I can't wait'."

She said proceeds would go towards replacing the play equipment at the green, which is now more than 20 years old. 

The show will take place on Saturday, August 21, starting at midday. Anyone interested in running a stall can call Tracey Buttle on 07392 296980 or Mrs Osborne on 07771 621606.


