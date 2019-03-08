New gym up and running after launch with Canaries star

From left to right: NR Health and Fitness Club owner Nathan Gostling, Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, Help Delete Cancer founder Harry Cottenden and assistant manager Aaron Johnson.

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell made a welcome return to his hometown to help launch a new gym.

The Canaries midfielder was in Dereham for the opening of NR Health and Fitness Club, replacing the former Chattels department store on Norwich Street which closed last year.

In July, owner Nathan Gostling was given the green light to transform the premises into his third branch, adding to existing gyms in Wymondham and Attleborough.

He initially planned to open in October, but started taking on members during September and charged £5 for use of the facilities for the remainder of the month.

All September's proceeds were donated to Help Delete Cancer FC, founded in support of Neatherd High School pupil Lewis Atkins as he battles retinoblastoma and osteosarcoma.

"We had a great open evening and we've got 750 members already which is amazing," said Mr Gostling, who lives in Mattishall.

"The gym's in a fantastic location and we are bringing people into the centre of town. A lot of surrounding businesses say their footfall has really increased."