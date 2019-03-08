'Hard work pays off' - Todd's remarkable rise shows no sign of slowing

Norwich City's man of the hour Todd Cantwell was "always going to do great things", according to staff at his former high school.

The Norfolk lad did the county and his hometown of Dereham proud on Saturday evening as he netted the Canaries' second goal in the stunning 3-2 victory over reigning champions Manchester City.

Cantwell's cool finish following Teemu Pukki's pinpoint pass capped off a flowing move that was symptomatic of Daniel Farke's philosophy and proof this City team will not change for anyone.

It was a moment of sheer joy amid a victory that will undoubtedly live long in the memory of Canaries' fans and, for Cantwell, it continued his remarkable rise and rise (and rise) as one of the country's hottest prospects.

The 21-year-old, a former student at Northgate High School, had already notched two assists against Newcastle and a goal against Frank Lampard's Chelsea, before making his debut for England's Under-21s against Kosovo.

Cantwell's rapid progress is showing little sign of slowing but, for Northgate head of school Duncan Hone, it comes as no surprise.

"We're really proud that Todd's from Dereham and doing so well for himself," said Mr Hone.

"I remember his brother and sister coming to Northgate too and it must be great that the whole family are talented footballers.

"Even at a young age he was in the Norwich academy and his talent was clear. I am sure he was always going to go on and do great things."

Mr Hone added: "All the kids have been talking about him and us teachers have heard them talking all about the match in the corridors.

"He was always a really nice lad and has been back to the school since making it into the first team and has always been supportive of us."

Mr Hone said:"He often says now in his interviews that he has got to where he is because of hard work. His success is true testament that it pays off if you want something and work hard to achieve it.

"Everyone here is so proud of him and we wish him all the best. There's a long old road still ahead but hopefully he can help keep Norwich in the Premier League and keep doing great things."