Toftwood church set to mark 50 years with celebration weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:57 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 22 May 2019

The consecration service at the church. Photo: Supplied by Toftwood Methodist Church

The consecration service at the church. Photo: Supplied by Toftwood Methodist Church

A Dereham church is set to mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend including a concert, flower festival, and special service.

Toftwood Methodist Church, in Dereham, was founded in 1969, and will celebrate five decades of being part of the community, from Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27.

The celebrations, held at the church on Chapel Lane, NR19 1LD, will begin on the Saturday with the flower festival, refreshments and stalls open from 10am to 4pm.

The event continues with a celebration concert at the church at 7pm, with tickets still available, and there will be a Sunday anniversary service at 11am, with the church open for the flower festival until 4pm.

The church will also be open on Monday from 10am to 4pm, for flowers and 50 favourite hymns.

A spokesperson for the church said: "Everyone is very welcome to join us at any time during the weekend.

"We look forward to seeing you."

